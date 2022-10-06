OFFERS
Thu, Oct. 06
Volleyball: KAOL improves to 9-1, ranked 9th in state

Originally Published: October 6, 2022 2:56 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, October 6, 2022 3:03 PM

KINGMAN – Kingman Academy has now won two straight after being knocked from the unbeaten ranks by Parker over a week ago.

The Lady Tigers, who are ranked ninth in the state in Class 2A, improved to 9-1 with a 3-0 win over visiting Heritage Academy Laveen on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Academy won by lopsided set scores of 25-10, 25-8. 25-13.

Seniors Morgan Garrison, Kimber Privetts and Samantha Ogborn had six kills each for Academy, while sophomore Victoria Chapman contributed five.

Senior Anika Larsen had eight of Academy’s 23 service aces. Privetts added five service aces and Ogborn 4. Privetts led the team in assists with 15, followed by Larsen with 12.

Bradshaw Mountain 3, Lee Williams 2

PRESCOTT – Bradshaw Mountain won the final three sets to beat visiting Lee Williams 3-2 in a high school volleyball game played Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The Lady Volunteers won the first two sets 25-23, 25-18 before the Lady Bears roared back with consecutive wins of 25-18, 25-14, 15-13. Individual statistics were not available.

Lee Williams is now 5-4, and ranked 21st in the state. Bradshaw Mountain improved to 7-4 and is ranked 17th.

Village Christian 2, Lee Williams 0

Holtville 2, Lee Williams 0

The Lee Williams High School volleyball team dropped a pair of two-game matches to California teams at the Nike TOC volleyball tournament.

The Lady Volunteers lost 25-9, 25-18 to Village Christian in their opener, then fell 25-22, 25-22 to Holtville.

Parker 3, Kingman 0

KINGMAN – Parker beat Kingman 3-0 in a girls volleyball match played Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Kingman High School.

Set scores were not available.

