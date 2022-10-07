Update: Law enforcement seeks help in finding homicide suspect

MOHAVE VALLEY — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office sent an update after their initial press release that Garrett Sebastian Cole, 31, of Bakersfield, was arrested the morning of Friday, Oct.7.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4 detectives with the Bakersfield Police Department in California contacted the Mohave County Sheriff's Office advising that they were investigating a homicide that occurred in their jurisdiction in late September of 2022. Garrett Sebastian Cole, 31, of Bakersfield, currently has an outstanding warrant for charges of murder, kidnapping and robbery.

According to an MCSO news release, BPD detectives had identified multiple suspects in their case and had reason to believe some of the suspects had traveled to Fort Mohave after the homicide. Deputies and detectives with MCSO assisted by executing a search warrant in the 2200 block of Flathead Road in Fort Mohave on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

BPD detectives were able to obtain information indicating the victim in the case had been murdered in California, transported to Fort Mohave, then buried in the desert off Boundary Cone Road in Mohave Valley.

BPD Detectives were able to locate the burial site and the homicide victim was exhumed by MCSO and turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday, Oct. 6. Multiple suspects in the case are reportedly in custody in California, however, Cole is still outstanding.

According to law enforcement, Cole has family that lives in the area, and he is considered armed and dangerous. Cole is described as 5-foot-8-inches tall weighing approximately 215 pounds with dark hair, hazel eyes and facial hair with numerous tattoos covering his neck.

If anyone sees him, call 911 immediately. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Detective Division at 928-753-0753 and reference DR#22-038061.