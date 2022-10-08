Brainstorming for solutions to social problems

KINGMAN – Mohave County is one of the many Arizona communities experiencing homelessness, lack of mental health resources and substance abuse issues.

The nonprofit Arizona Town Hall based out of Phoenix brought stakeholders, elected officials and public servants together to voice how the three topics intertwined and what the community needs to address homelessness, mental health and substance abuse. On Thursday, Oct. 6 at Mohave Community College in Kingman around 75 attendees expressed the need to break stigmas, streamline services and retain healthcare workers.

Mohave County Health Director Chad Kingsley said the rural west’s idea that people need to “buck up” or “pull up their bootstraps” isn’t working when the numbers show that people are struggling with a variety of challenges. He turned towards the “fixers” of the community to help address mental health needs as the world continues to change.

“Many in our society are ingrained with that hard-knuckled legacy and try to solve our modern-day problems with the solutions of history,” Kingsley said. “Unfortunately, it’s not working.”

President of Arizona Town Hall Tara Jackson said that the statistics presented at the event were outdated because they were collected prior to 2020 and the chaos that followed. She said while updated numbers aren’t yet available, she expects them to have increased significantly.

“Where do you think it's at now,” Jackson asked.

As of 2019, 20.1% of Arizona adults had a mental illness with 5.6% having a serious mental illness and 7.1% having a substance use disorder, according to Arizona State University’s Morrison Institute for Public Policy.

Around 0.87% of Arizona's population has experienced homelessness and 50% of the unsheltered are over 50 years old.

Of the homeless population reported in 2019 26% to 37% had a mental health disorder or a substance abuse disorder. While mental health, substance abuse and homelessness can be separate topics, they oftentimes co-exist.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Health, 21% of adults in the U.S. reported having a mental illness in 2020 with 67% of those experiencing a co-occurring substance use disorder. Anxiety disorders were the highest reported condition.

After several hours of discussion answering a variety of questions on how to address mental health, substance abuse and homelessness throughout the county, the consensus was to focus on streamlining county services, breaking the stigma and more manpower.



“If we acknowledge it we acknowledge we’re weak, but we all know that those that actually seek help are the strongest people in the room,” Mohave County Community Services Director Michael Smith said about breaking the stigma around getting help.

Patients may turn away from seeking help because they have to wait for great lengths of time for follow-up services after a mental health crisis, sometimes months. Participants said people need to receive help the moment they ask for it so they don’t get worse or seek ways to self-medicate.

Attendees also described a “one-stop shop” that could address a variety of needs from housing, mental health/health care, daycares and food. While the community has resources they’re spread out, and space and services can be limited. If people do not have access to transportation it becomes a challenge for them to get to appointments, work or a hospital.

With a large elderly population in Mohave County and rising rental prices, the elderly have become the biggest population to become homeless in Mohave County. Since many have medical needs, they end up homeless because the county’s shelters cannot take them due to a lack of medical staff. From there, they may develop mental health or substance abuse issues.

Mohave County also lacks not only affordable housing but housing structures as a whole, which makes it challenging to find homes for individuals. According to Realtor.com, the median home price in September was $396,000 in Mohave County. Zillow.com estimated $322,224 and bestplaces.net estimated $349,300.

According to zumper.com a one-bedroom in Kingman averages $900 to rent. According to the 2020 U.S. Census the median income in Kingman is $51,081 with 13.6% of the population living in poverty.

“There are common themes that come out of these meetings, but there are also going to be unique things from each community because every community is different,” Don Bischoff of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said.

Described as the “vicious circle,” people discussed the importance of breaking the cycle of waiting until it's too late to help an individual instead of helping in their early years.

However, Mohave County severely lacks resources for kids, particularly with mental health. From long wait times to not having an outpatient facility for youth in the county, make it difficult for them to get the help they need promptly.

To make the discussion become a reality, money is needed. Through grants, donations and state and federal funding, stakeholders hope the community can come together more often to figure out how local organizations, medical and government services can work together to fix common problems.

According to Bischoff, a report of the meeting will be given to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors and other elected officials. While opinions can contradict, organizers encouraged differences to become creative solutions.

“Let’s acknowledge that differences exist, but those can actually be creative sources of solutions,” Jackson said.