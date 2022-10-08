OFFERS
Sat, Oct. 08
Kingman crushes Wickenburg 32-6; KAOL and Vols fall

Originally Published: October 8, 2022 6:13 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, October 8, 2022 6:27 PM

KINGMAN – Kingman crushed Wickenburg 32-6 this weekend while Lee Williams and Kingman Academy lost in high school football action. All three games were played in Kingman.

The Bulldogs won easily Friday, building a 32-0 lead by the end of three quarters on five rushing touchdowns – two each by sophomore running back Seth Baylon and senior quarterback Gage Taffolla, and another by Logan Drummond.

Baylon gained a game-high 137 yards on 12 carries, and his scoring jaunts covered 45 and 3 yards.

Taffolla threw just five times, completing two passes for 19 yards while scoring on runs of 3 and 4 yards.

Kingman controlled the ball, picking up 17 first downs compared to eight for Wickenburg.

Austin Chiquillo and Alijah Halliburton picked off passes for the Bulldogs, who also had five tackles for losses, two sacks and 17 hurries. Chiquillo, Tyler Kerber and Nick Heburn led Kingman with six tackles apiece

The Bulldogs, who came into the game ranked 17th in the state in Class 3A under coach Trent Graff, improved to 5-2 and solidified their chances of making the playoffs with three games to play. Wickenburg fell to 2-5.

Apache Junction 45, Lee Williams 12

KINGMAN – Visiting Apache Junction improved to 4-1 with a 45-12 win at Lee Williams High School on Friday.

Isaiah Savoie carried 25 times for 258 yards and two touchdowns, including a 70-yarder, to lead Apache Junction. Senior quarterback Gavin Limongello completed 9 of 13 passes, including four for touchdowns.

Lee Williams slipped to 3-2 for the season.

Tonopah Valley 55, Kingman Academy 28

KINGMAN – Tonopah Valley proved why they’re ranked 7th in the state in Class 2A, beating Kingman Academy 55-28 on Thursday, Oct. 6 at Kingman High School. Academy slipped to 4-3 for the year.

Junior Mason Anderson returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown and had a 38-yard touchdown catch from junior quarterback Casen Short for Kingman Academy. Senior Jacob Parrot gave Academy a 7-0 lead with a 72-yard catch and run, and Malachi Zephier-Garcia intercepted a pass and returned it about 50 yards for a score as Academy led 14-0 early. It was all Tonopah from there.

“Tonopah is a solid team, and I’m very proud of our boys,” Academy head coach Sean Windecker said. “We think we can win the next two games and maybe still make the playoffs.”

