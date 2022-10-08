Mining towns go boom-bust

We just returned from a trip to northern Nevada. We call it our “Nostalgia Trip” because we worked in mineral exploration in that part of Nevada from 1968 to 1975. We were amazed at the growth the area has undergone with all the gold mines expanding production. Mining is one of the ways wealth is created and it’s being created in copious amounts.

This mining area of northern Nevada, and many other mining areas including Kingman, experienced a boom during pioneer days, then a bust with a drop in metal prices or running out of ore. Many mining towns went through several cycles of boom and bust. Unlike Kingman though, northern Nevada has large gold mines and more are being discovered. This creation of wealth has funded a long-lasting boom, especially in the towns of Ely, Carlin and Elko. Elko even has large department stores. When we worked there we had to drive to Reno or Salt Lake City to shop. And there wasn’t an Amazon back then to order online.

Because of its dependable water supply at Beale Spring, Kingman started out as a camp for explorers traveling between the Colorado River and parts east.

Many of the early prospectors in the 1800s traveled up the Colorado on steamships to Hardyville (near present-day Bullhead City) and then headed east into the mountains of what was then Mohave County that included most of southern Nevada.

With the discoveries of gold near Oatman and silver near Chloride, the importance of Kingman grew and it had its boom. The population would grow and dwindle depending on the price of metals until 1958, when the Duval Corporation started exploring the Mineral Park area for a large copper deposit.

After years of drilling and testing, the Mineral Park Mine opened in 1964. The mine was “the place to work,” paying the highest wages and having the best benefits in the county. I know, I worked there from 1976 to 1981. There was almost 20 years of stability, good pay and growth and when it closed in 1981, there was disbelief. There was ore still left in the ground but would the price of copper and moly (molybdenum) recover.

Surely the mine would reopen and the good times would roll again. Many former employees didn’t believe the mine would stay closed for long so they hung on as best they could. Times became hard for Kingman as the years went by with no mine. In my case, the company sent me to South America to look for other opportunities to mine so I didn’t suffer the downturn. Our biggest discovery was in Bolivia where the Korri Kollo mine produced over 8 million ounces of gold. But as happens with many mines, it ran out of ore and closed. Another boom and bust.

Oatman is experiencing a present-day boom that’s largely based on tourism. Chloride is hanging on based on retired people moving in and tourism. I’m always amazed when I go into the Chloride visitor’s center/town market and read the names and places of visitors. When our good friends from Belgium were visiting us and we suggested going to Chloride to see the murals, they said it was on their must-see list. How do people from Belgium find out about Chloride and travel here just to see it? And we thought they were coming to see us.

Kingman is growing and that’s great, but what are the drivers for the growth and can they be sustained? Can growth continue with the many problems that we face, from the lack of good employment opportunities to running out of water? Is our economy based on construction of houses for retired people, small manufacturing and a service economy or is it based on creation of wealth? Maybe what we need is a new, large gold or copper mine. How can we get one of those wealth creators from Nevada down here to Mohave County?

There are rumors of the discovery of a new copper occurrence near Wikieup. However, from discovery to production takes a long time or maybe it doesn’t make it at all and it just remains a new copper occurrence. The lithium discoveries to the east of Wikieup have a better chance because of the need for lithium to produce batteries for the electric vehicles that will replace internal combustion engines (ICE – no, not the immigration people).

Boom and bust cycles will continue for many industries and commodities but I have, and will continue to hang my hat on gold. Crypto investments don’t interest me and other commodities might have up and down cycles but as long as there’s so much uncertainty in the world, gold will continue to shine. I might even move back to Elko, if I can buy enough warm clothes to put up with the winters.