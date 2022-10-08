Mournian is Mohave County’s new financial services director

KINGMAN – He’s only been in the position for a matter of weeks, but Luke Mournian is well prepared as Mohave County’s new Financial Services Director.

He’s a Summa Cum Laude graduate of San Diego State University, a respected CPA, who came to work at the Mohave County Treasurer’s Office in 2017 as projects manager before becoming the chief deputy in 2020.

With the retirement of longtime Financial Services Director Coral Lloyd in August, Mournian had the perfect credentials to receive the appointment.

As a boy growing up in San Diego, Mournian became a early study in finance by delivering and managing his local paper route, following the footsteps of his older brother.

It financed his karate lessons and paved the way to his future as a CPA. Later, he joined the Navy and worked on the Sonar and Fire Control System team aboard the USS Vincennes (CG-49), a Ticonderoga Class guided missile cruiser outfitted with the Aegis combat system.

Mournian and his wife, Heather, have a 5 year old rescue Australian cattle dog, Shadow, sharing their Kingman home. The couple spend leisure time hiking and camping.

“I love the beauty of the desert,” he said.

They are also driven by an abiding faith and are leaders in the Journey Church in Kingman. Mournian points out “my faith plays a very big part in my life.”

Mournian spent four years working for Price Waterhouse Cooper (PWC), beginning as an intern before being hired full-time doing auditing work. He says he “got lots of exposure” working for the noted corporation.

He left to join Cubic Corporation as a senior accountant. However, he and his wife were seeing San Diego becoming more like Los Angeles with growing traffic problems and an increase in the cost of living. Also, there was family in Mohave County.

Heather’s father and her stepmother were in Bullhead City. She had the opportunity of spending time with him during his last years.

Mournian calls the treasurer’s office “the bank for the county.”

In finance, he adds, “we’re processing the county transactions. We work very closely with the treasurer’s office.” He said believes that the country is “heading into a recession. We need to be on top of that.”

To do so, he strongly feels there is a need to be conservative, stating that he will indeed “be taking a conservative approach.”

Mournian says he’s “been with the county now for 5½ years and they all “work as a team,” adding “that work between departments creates our biggest gains. I have a great staff.

The Financial Services Department has a staff of 13 counting Mournian. There is one opening right now, which he’d like to fill as soon as possible.

When Mournian served as chief deputy treasurer for Mohave County, he was responsible for all treasury staff and department operations, including tax billings, collections, disbursements and investments for the second largest county by area in Arizona and directed investment activities of $350 million in public funds. He also oversaw the recovery of more than $7 million in delinquent tax revenues through administrative foreclosures.

Obviously, money management has been a central focus of Mournian’s life for a long time. With his successful background, the finances of Mohave County remain in his strong, capable hands. He knows that working with his staff and the other county departments are the vital links to moving forward in the desert environment he has grown to love.