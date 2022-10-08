Rants and Raves | Oct. 9, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Dick Polman’s column about DeSantis is another hate-filled, name-calling diatribe from a crazy man. I would hope The Miner would quit using this ‘writer” in their paper.

Five weeks to go and make no mistake democracy is on the ballot. Social Security, Medicare, voting and women’s private health all determined by who you vote for. Kelli Ward pleads the Fifth for a reason. Failed coup to overthrow our democracy.

Our country exists, and can only exist, because we are endowed by our creator, not any government, with inalienable rights. No Creator, no America. This is why the hard push to remove God.