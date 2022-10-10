OFFERS
Tue, Oct. 11
Man found drowned in Lake Havasu

Rescue divers from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office search for a California man who drowned in Lake Havasu on Saturday, Oct. 8. (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: October 10, 2022 8:54 a.m.

KINGMAN - Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety located a man who drowned in the north basin of Lake Havasu.

According to an MCSO press release, Michael Dean Phan, 47, of Garden Grove, California was located at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 deceased in approximately 32 feet of water. Law enforcement received reports of a male subject that jumped from a boat into the water to go swimming and never resurfaced on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Deputies arrived in the area and immediately deployed rescue divers into the water. Several divers and a helicopter were utilized to search the water's surface and shorelines.

During the incident, winds were gusting upwards of 40 miles per hour, and waves were over 3 feet high. During the search, divers encountered almost zero visibility underwater, with large trees present on the lake bottom.

The deceased male was conveyed to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, which will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

