Kingman Miner Oct. 12 Adoption Spotlight: Constintine
Updated as of Tuesday, October 11, 2022 6:04 PM
These are Arizona’s children. Constintine, who goes by CJ, is a friendly and talkative young man who loves animals, especially kittens. He excels at math, loves riding his bike, and enjoys playing Minecraft. CJ’s favorite meal is chicken and mashed potatoes, and he’ll never say no to mint chocolate chip ice cream. Get to know CJ and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Photo Gallery
October 2022: 40 children available for adoption in Arizona
