Kingman police officer graduates from motorcycle school

KINGMAN — Kingman Police Department Officer Zachary Heiberger graduated from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Motor School, and will continue his career at KPD on a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

According to a KPD press release, Heiberger graduated on Thursday, Oct. 6 along with 18 other students. The school was 160 hours of intense motorcycle training including basic handling and motorcycle safety, maneuvering techniques, high speed braking and an endurance ride of over 300 miles throughout Nevada.



All 18 of the students were able to successfully complete the final exam on a rain-soaked track.