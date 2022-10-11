OFFERS
Wed, Oct. 12
Kingman police officer graduates from motorcycle school

Kingman Police Department Officer Zachary Heiberger graduated from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Motor School. (KPD photo)

Originally Published: October 11, 2022 5:32 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, October 11, 2022 6:05 PM

KINGMAN — Kingman Police Department Officer Zachary Heiberger graduated from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Motor School, and will continue his career at KPD on a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

According to a KPD press release, Heiberger graduated on Thursday, Oct. 6 along with 18 other students. The school was 160 hours of intense motorcycle training including basic handling and motorcycle safety, maneuvering techniques, high speed braking and an endurance ride of over 300 miles throughout Nevada.

All 18 of the students were able to successfully complete the final exam on a rain-soaked track.

