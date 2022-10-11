Kingman's Route 66 Fest starts Friday

KINGMAN – The second annual Kingman Route 66 Fest will highlight the significance of the Mother Road with entertainment, vendors and shows.

The festival will take place in Lewis Kingman Park, 2201 E. Andy Devine Ave., on Friday, Oct. 14 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The event is free to spectators. Wristbands cost $10 and give access to activities such as zipline rides, euro bungee jumps, train rides and more. Wristbands are good for one day and parking is free on both days.

The train ride and location are a nod to Lewis Kingman, who was a railroad engineer.

A beer garden, live music, displays and vendors will be at the festival. Activities for children will also be available. Presentations following the theme of Route 66 will be presented throughout the festival to inform tourists and locals of the history along the road.

Kingman Tourism Services Manager Josh Noble said organizers have worked hard to make the festival a cornerstone experience for travelers along Route 66. He anticipates 5,000 to 8,000 attendees.

“We want locals to take away a sense of pride,” Noble said. “We want it to show Kingman’s history to visitors and spark pride.”

A motorcycle show, vintage car show and vintage trailer show is free to join and spectate. To register visit https://www.explorekingman.com/event-66-fest. A pin-up contest and a graffiti contest are also slated for the weekend.

“I think it’s going to grow,” Noble said about the events added to this year’s festival.

To connect visitors to the community, a complimentary shuttle bus will run between the venue and downtown Kingman both days from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Noble said the shuttle will be a great way for people to get food, shop and visit with the community.

Organizers have said that it’s important to have the event on Route 66 since the landmark is being celebrated. He shared that the spot was a popular pit stop, containing a rest area on Route 66.

The 100th anniversary of Route 66 will be 2026, which gives staff time to tailor the annual event before the milestone. From nostalgia to creating new memories, the goal is for people to continue to come back to Kingman for years to come.

“We’ve got a lot of people working hard to help make the weekend unique and enjoyable,” Noble said.