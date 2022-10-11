OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Wed, Oct. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Letter | Killing man for throwing rocks is murder

Originally Published: October 11, 2022 3:09 p.m.

Viewing the latest murder by Phoenix police, it is clear once again just why Phoenix has the highest number of police involved shootings per capita in the country. A man throwing rocks at police cars? What is next? Perhaps a 10-year-old carrying a sling shot, who fails to "follow commands?"

As if things are not bad enough in that city, they chose to hire a new chief who was already under investigation by another department and the Department of Justice for these kinds of issues.

They are recruiting in their department, as they need more police officers.

Perhaps for starters, they need not send 10-12 officers to respond to these kinds of calls. Statistically, the higher the number of officers at the scene, the higher the likelihood that someone is going to be killed. Chances are, it will not be an officer.

Linda Varon

Kingman

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State