Letter | Killing man for throwing rocks is murder

Viewing the latest murder by Phoenix police, it is clear once again just why Phoenix has the highest number of police involved shootings per capita in the country. A man throwing rocks at police cars? What is next? Perhaps a 10-year-old carrying a sling shot, who fails to "follow commands?"

As if things are not bad enough in that city, they chose to hire a new chief who was already under investigation by another department and the Department of Justice for these kinds of issues.

They are recruiting in their department, as they need more police officers.

Perhaps for starters, they need not send 10-12 officers to respond to these kinds of calls. Statistically, the higher the number of officers at the scene, the higher the likelihood that someone is going to be killed. Chances are, it will not be an officer.

Linda Varon

Kingman