Wed, Oct. 12
Obituary | William “Bill WA6ICY” Darling

William “Bill WA6ICY” Darling

William “Bill WA6ICY” Darling

Originally Published: October 11, 2022 5:06 p.m.

(Aug. 16, 1944 – Sept. 26, 2022)

Bill lost the battle with bladder cancer, passing away peacefully at home on Sept. 26 in Kingman, Arizona, with his devoted wife, Alice, by his side.

He was the eldest of three sons, born to William and Patricia (Stedman) Darling. Bill was born in Fairborn, Ohio. Bill’s family moved to California after WWII. He retired from the aerospace industry as a microwave engineer. Bill and Alice moved to Kingman in 2004 and Bill soon discovered it was a ham operator’s paradise.

Bill was a “take charge” kind of guy that got us through the rough spots in life. He was quick with the quips, had a fantastic sense of humor and told great stories. Bill was a life-long ham radio enthusiast and possessed extensive knowledge in that hobby. He had an extensive knowledge of firearms, too, and enjoyed target shooting. Bill’s favorite spectator sport was NASCAR, Indy Cars, Formula 1 and anything that raced.

His favorite charities included Judicial Watch, USA Olympic Shooting team, USO, Wounded Warriors, Disabled American Veterans and more. In lieu of flowers donate to your choice or bladder cancer research.

Bill was preceded in death by his brother John Patrick Darling; stepdaughter Julie Norcross; and his father, William Darling. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Alice; mother Patricia of Torrance, California; brother Douglass (Ann) of La Selva Beach, California; son John Wade (Angela) and granddaughter, Whitney of San Diego, California; step-grandson Adam Norcross of Palmdale, California, and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside memorial is planned at Mountain View Cemetery, 1301 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman, Arizona on Oct. 14 at 11:30 a.m.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.

To send a free card to the family go to www.sendoutcards/lietzfraze.

