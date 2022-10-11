OFFERS
Raiders fall short, Chiefs win by 1

Quarterback Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders came close but lost 30-29 to their division rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, on Monday, Oct. 10. Las Vegas fell to 1-4 on the season. (Photo by All-Pro Reels, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3BQ6LMZ)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 11, 2022 3:20 p.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Las Vegas Raiders were oh-so-close to finally getting the best of the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

Then the replay showed close wasn't good enough.

Frantically trying to rally his team in the final minute, Derek Carr threw a pretty pass down the sideline to Davante Adams, who already had hauled in touchdown catches of 58 and 48 yards. The standout wide receiver made the grab with less than a minute to go, not only giving the Raiders a first down but putting them in field-goal range position.

But almost immediately the call went to a video review, and it clearly showed Adams bobbled the ball as he stepped on the white chalk. The ball went back to the Las Vegas side of the field, and an ensuing fourth-and-1 throw was incomplete.

Final score: Chiefs 30, Raiders 29. It was the fourth consecutive loss to the Raiders' nemesis, and their ninth in their last 10 meetings. They are 1-4 this season. “It sucks, what our record is. We've earned that,” said Carr, who fell to 1-8 at Arrowhead Stadium. “I just keep reinforcing: We have a good team. I've been on some teams that aren't as good as this one. We're doing the right things.”

They did most of the way Monday night, too.

Josh Jacobs followed a career-best 144 yards rushing and two touchdowns in last week's win over Denver by running for 154 and a score against the Chiefs. Adams made a mockery of almost everybody who covered him. Maxx Crosby kept harassing Patrick Mahomes, and the rest of the Raiders defense held the vastly improved Kansas City ground game in check.

Daniel Carlson was once again perfect on three field-goal tries, running his streak to 38 in a row.

It still wasn't enough to beat Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who improved to 16-3 against the Raiders since arriving in Kansas City, or Mahomes, who is 8-1 in his career against them.

The loss kept the Raiders in last place in the AFC West, a game behind Denver and well behind the Chiefs, who are aiming for their seventh consecutive division title. They have next week off before facing the Texans on Oct. 23.

