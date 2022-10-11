Rants and Raves | Oct. 12, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Of those 17 COVID deaths, how many died of COVID and how many had other comorbidity’s which could have been the reason for their deaths, but were listed as COVID to keep the count up.

(Editor’s note: That information is not made available in health department reports.)

Lawyers: Arizona GOP chair pleaded Fifth to Jan. 6 panel – “Only criminals plead the fifth,” according to Donald J. Trump.