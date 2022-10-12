OFFERS
Wed, Oct. 12
Boat collision causes injuries on Colorado River

A Tuesday, Oct. 11 boat collision on the Colorado River resulted in multiple injuries. A boat from the collision is pictured. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: October 12, 2022 11:14 a.m.

COLORADO RIVER - The Mohave County Sheriff's Office Division of Boating Safety responded to a two-boat collision on the Colorado River where individuals sustained serious and minor injuries.

According to an MCSO news release, the collision happened where the river meets the North Basin of Lake Havasu on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Upon arrival, deputies located two males with significant injuries on one boat, and determined that there were two others with minor injuries on a second boat.

Deputies transported the two males with significant injuries to awaiting medical personnel on shore. The Lake Havasu City Fire Department responded by boat and transported the two others with minor injuries to shore as well.

It was determined that a 2003 21-foot Aftershock boat with two people on board was traveling north on the Colorado River near the mouth of the river. A 1997 20-foot Eliminator Boat with two occupants then began to pass the Aftershock Boat. After colliding, the Aftershock Boat ramped over the top of the Eliminator boat, and struck both of the boat’s occupants.

All four people involved in the collision were transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center. The operator of the Eliminator boat was flown to a Las Vegas Hospital with serious injuries. This incident is still under investigation, however alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

