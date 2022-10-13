Bulldogs take on No. 4 Paradise

SURPRISE – The Kingman High School football faces one of its toughest tests to date when it travels to Surprise to face Paradise Honors High School on Friday, Oct. 14. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Panthers have 5-1 on the season and have won four straight, outscoring their opponents 120-23 in the last two games combined.

Paradise Honors is ranked seventh in the state in Class 3A, while Kingman is ranked 16th and sports a 5-2 won-loss record.

The Panthers are coming off a 50-20 win over American Leadership Academy last week. Junior quarterback Gage Baker led the rout, completing 16 of 19 passes for 296 yards and six touchdowns. Senior Hank Stabler had six catches for 80 yards and four scores.

Kingman is fresh off a 32-6 win over Wickenburg, and are holding onto the final Class 3A playoff slot in the state with three games to play.

They feature a potent running game led by sophomore running back Seth Baylon, who ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries in last week’s win over Wickenburg.

Baylon has rushed for 743 yards and eight touchdowns this season, averaging six yards per carry.

Junior quarterback Gage Taffolla ran for 116 yards and two scores against Wickenburg and has 276 yards on the ground this season, and passed for another 283.

Lee Williams High School is also on the road again, taking on the Panthers at Coconino High School. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.

The Volunteers are 3-2 for the season, and looking to rebound from a 45-12 loss at home last week to Apache Junction High School.

Coconino is 2-3, and has lost three of its past four games. They fell 31-28 to Northwest Christian last week.

A year after making a run in the state playoffs, Lee Williams is ranked 24th in the state in Class 4A. Coconino is ranked 17th.

Senior quarterback Troy Edwards runs the Volunteers offense, and has completed 73 of 110 passes for 1,160 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He also has 269 yards rushing, averaging 6.4 yards per carry.

Kingman Academy High School has the weekend off after a suffering a 55-28 loss to Tonopah Valley last week.

The Tigers are ranked 21st in the state. They’ll return to action against Trivium Prep (4-3) at Kingman High School on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.