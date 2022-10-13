Local Briefs: Route 66 Fest road closure announced

KINGMAN – Route 66 (Andy Devine Ave.) will be closed between Fairgrounds Boulevard and Harrison Street from 12 noon, Friday October 14 until 10:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15 to accomodate the Route 66 Fest at Lewis Kingman Park, 2201 East Andy Devine Ave. Traffic will be detoured to Kingman Avenue, the City of Kingman wrote in a news release.

Master Gardeners schedule workshop Saturday

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Master Gardeners will hold a free workshop addressing how to clean and prepare garden beds after the growing season.

The free event will be held at Dig It Community Garden, 2301 Lillie Ave., on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. According to a press release from organizers, gardeners will also teach attendees what types of vegetables to plant for a winter garden.

All ages are welcome to the event. Dig It Community garden rents garden beds to community members interested in growing flowers and produce. Activities for children are also available throughout the year to get kids outside and invested in nature.

Monthly spaghetti dinners are back at adult center

KINGMAN – Monthly spaghetti dinners are back at the Katheryn Heidenreich Adult Center.

Attendees can enjoy salad, spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic bread for $10 per person at the facility on 1776 Airway Ave. #B in Kingman. The monthly dinner is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14 at 4 p.m., according to a press release from organizers.

Desert is sponsored by Compassus and beverages are included with each meant. Music, games and giveaways will take place throughout the night.

Tickets can be purchased at Katheryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. #B.

CDL career fair slated for November

KINGMAN – To celebrate their second year in Kingman, Phoenix Truck Driving School and Mohave Community College will host a CDL career fair.

Community members are welcome to join the Friday, Nov. 4 event at 1971 Jagerson Ave., Building 900 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to a press release from Phoenix Truck Driving School, local employers will be on-site and encourage attendees to apply on-site.

School advisors will also be available to answer questions about CDL along with Arionza@Work that will discuss financial options. Food and beverages will be available and drawings will be held throughout the event.

RSVP by emailing jeff_sroka@hdsdrivers.com.

Yucca’s Veterans Day Cruise and Swap Meet slated

YUCCA – The 15th Annual Veteran’s Day Cruise and Swap Meet is slated for Saturday, Nov. 14.

According to a press release, the event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Yucca Fire Department, 12349 Frontage Road. Veterans and community members are invited to eat, win prizes and rent space to sell items.

People are also encouraged to decorate their vehicles and cruise through Yucca. The event is free and all ages are welcome.