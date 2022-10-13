OFFERS
Fri, Oct. 14
Local woman charged with abuse

Brittany Monique Gutierrez (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: October 13, 2022 5:12 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, October 13, 2022 6:46 PM

KINGMAN – A 2-year-old was flown to Las Vegas for burn injuries sustained from hot water.

Kingman police arrested Brittany Monique Gutierrez, 29, of Kingman Tuesday, Oct. 11 on felony charges of child abuse after allegedly splashing hot water on the child for not listening.

Officers were requested at the Kingman Regional Medical Center for the suspicious burn injuries. The victim was flown to Las Vegas for treatment.

Gutierrez was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

