Obituary | Douglas Michael Parsons

Douglas Michael Parsons, 44, of Kingman, Arizona died unexpectedly from leukemia complications on Oct. 5, 2022, at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born Dec. 15, 1977, in Simi Valley, California, the son of William E. Parsons and Christine J. Parsons.

Doug was a fourth-generation journeyman plumber and Mohave County building inspector. He loved going on family vacations, fishing, playing softball with his dad and friends, and participating in his fantasy football league. He was genuine and good and loved being a dad more than anything else.

He adored making people laugh and was a wonderfully fun person to be around. He had a big heart, which made him so lovable, and no matter what, he showed up for life with a smile and a laugh and will be dearly missed by all the lives he lit up.

He is survived by his parents, William E. Parsons and Christine J. Parsons; sister Samantha Parsons; daughters Rayna Dusho and Emma Parsons; son Connor Parsons; and nephew William Parsons, all of Kingman, Arizona. Many loving family members and friends also survive him. May we all find comfort in knowing he is watching over us from his place in the stars.