Obituary | Julia Ann Dobbins Heil

Julia Ann Dobbins Heil was born in 1944 in Kingman, Arizona.

Her parents, Ollie and Robert E. Lee Dobbins, moved to Kingman from Texas in 1937.

“Julie” went to Palo Christi School until her dad died from being hit by a train on 2nd Street in Kingman.

The youngest of six kids, Julie met and married Joe Heil in Las Vegas in May, 1962. They had two children, Jeff A. Heil and Cindy Leahy.

Julie was a hairdresser for over 35 years. She lived in Phoenix, Arizona; Marysville, Washington, and Kingman, Arizona.

Julie was a beautiful Christian woman, and wonderful wife and mother. Julie was blessed with five grandkids, Jeremy, Sarah, Lillie, Zoe and Ceci; four great-grandkids from Jeremy and Elisa; along with so many more nieces and nephews along with great-nieces and great-nephews who all loved her so much. Special love from Amy Heil, mother of Zoe and Lillie.

Burial is at Mountain View Cemetery on Oct. 15 at 8:30 a.m.

A celebration of life will be held after the burial at 4220 N. Lomita, Kingman, Arizona.