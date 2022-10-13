OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, Oct. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary | Julia Ann Dobbins Heil

Julia Ann Dobbins Heil

Julia Ann Dobbins Heil

Originally Published: October 13, 2022 6:48 p.m.

Julia Ann Dobbins Heil was born in 1944 in Kingman, Arizona.

Her parents, Ollie and Robert E. Lee Dobbins, moved to Kingman from Texas in 1937.

“Julie” went to Palo Christi School until her dad died from being hit by a train on 2nd Street in Kingman.

The youngest of six kids, Julie met and married Joe Heil in Las Vegas in May, 1962. They had two children, Jeff A. Heil and Cindy Leahy.

Julie was a hairdresser for over 35 years. She lived in Phoenix, Arizona; Marysville, Washington, and Kingman, Arizona.

Julie was a beautiful Christian woman, and wonderful wife and mother. Julie was blessed with five grandkids, Jeremy, Sarah, Lillie, Zoe and Ceci; four great-grandkids from Jeremy and Elisa; along with so many more nieces and nephews along with great-nieces and great-nephews who all loved her so much. Special love from Amy Heil, mother of Zoe and Lillie.

Burial is at Mountain View Cemetery on Oct. 15 at 8:30 a.m.

A celebration of life will be held after the burial at 4220 N. Lomita, Kingman, Arizona.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State