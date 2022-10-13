OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, Oct. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary | Patricia Jean Maddox

Patricia Jean Maddox

Patricia Jean Maddox

Originally Published: October 13, 2022 6:50 p.m.

Patricia Jean Maddox was born July 28, 1939 in Wichita, Kansas. She died Sept. 13, 2022 in Kingman, Arizona.

Patricia moved to California in 1966, where she worked for the local Teamster Union for over 20 years. She eventually owned her own trucking company.

Patricia moved to Arizona in the 1990s, got her real estate license and went to work for Century 21 for many years. Pat loved her football. She brought Pop Warner football to Kingman for our youth in the community. She will be missed and always loved.

Patricia was preceeded in death by her parents, Paul and Geniveve Massey; sister Shirley Coleman of Kansas; husbands Dennis W. Maddox and Steven A. Douglas of Arizona; and son Johnny K. Maddox of Arizona. She is survived by son William H. Hutchison of Kansas; daughter Crystal R. Callendar; grandsons C.J., Corey and Casey Callender of Arizona; grandsons Kevin and Koby and granddaughter Karlee Maddox of California; and great-grandkids Colton, Clay and Hope Callender of Arizona.

Services will be at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 3180 Rutherford Dr. in Kingman, Arizona. She will have a graveside burial in Wichita, Kansas. Any correspondence may be sent to family in care of Crystal Callender, 3674 N. Wells St., Kingman, Arizona, 86409.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State