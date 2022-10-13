Obituary | Patricia Jean Maddox

Patricia Jean Maddox was born July 28, 1939 in Wichita, Kansas. She died Sept. 13, 2022 in Kingman, Arizona.

Patricia moved to California in 1966, where she worked for the local Teamster Union for over 20 years. She eventually owned her own trucking company.

Patricia moved to Arizona in the 1990s, got her real estate license and went to work for Century 21 for many years. Pat loved her football. She brought Pop Warner football to Kingman for our youth in the community. She will be missed and always loved.

Patricia was preceeded in death by her parents, Paul and Geniveve Massey; sister Shirley Coleman of Kansas; husbands Dennis W. Maddox and Steven A. Douglas of Arizona; and son Johnny K. Maddox of Arizona. She is survived by son William H. Hutchison of Kansas; daughter Crystal R. Callendar; grandsons C.J., Corey and Casey Callender of Arizona; grandsons Kevin and Koby and granddaughter Karlee Maddox of California; and great-grandkids Colton, Clay and Hope Callender of Arizona.

Services will be at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 3180 Rutherford Dr. in Kingman, Arizona. She will have a graveside burial in Wichita, Kansas. Any correspondence may be sent to family in care of Crystal Callender, 3674 N. Wells St., Kingman, Arizona, 86409.