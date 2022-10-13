Volleyball: No. 3 Academy beats No. 4 Trivium 3-1

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School improved to 11-1 for the season with a 3-1 win over Trivium Prep on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in a battle of Top 5 Class 2A girls volleyball teams.

The Lady Tigers lost the opening set 25-19, but roared back to take three straight by scores of 25-19, 25-23, 26-24.

Senior Kimber Privetts led the way with 16 kills, 11 digs, 13 assists and two blocks for coach Annette McCord’s team. Samantha Ogborn had a team-high 15 digs to go with seven kills, Anika Larsen had a team-high 17 assists and four service aces,

Kingman Academy is now ranked third in the state in Class 2A. Trivium Prep is ranked fourth.

The Lady Tigers lead the 2A West conference with a 9-0 record. Their only loss came against Class 3A Parker on Sept. 26.

Lee Williams High School played a pair of games on the road this week, falling 3-1 to Coconino on Monday, Oct. 10 before rebounding to beat Mingus Union 3-2 on Wednesday, Oct. 12. No statistics were posted from the games.

The Lady Volunteers have a 6-5 record and are ranked 23rd in the state.

Kingman High School dropped a 3-0 decision to visiting River Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

River Valley won by set scores of 25-20, 29-27, 25-11. Kingman fell to 1-11 for the season.