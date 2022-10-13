OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, Oct. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Volleyball: No. 3 Academy beats No. 4 Trivium 3-1

Originally Published: October 13, 2022 4:08 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School improved to 11-1 for the season with a 3-1 win over Trivium Prep on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in a battle of Top 5 Class 2A girls volleyball teams.

The Lady Tigers lost the opening set 25-19, but roared back to take three straight by scores of 25-19, 25-23, 26-24.

Senior Kimber Privetts led the way with 16 kills, 11 digs, 13 assists and two blocks for coach Annette McCord’s team. Samantha Ogborn had a team-high 15 digs to go with seven kills, Anika Larsen had a team-high 17 assists and four service aces,

Kingman Academy is now ranked third in the state in Class 2A. Trivium Prep is ranked fourth.

The Lady Tigers lead the 2A West conference with a 9-0 record. Their only loss came against Class 3A Parker on Sept. 26.

Lee Williams High School played a pair of games on the road this week, falling 3-1 to Coconino on Monday, Oct. 10 before rebounding to beat Mingus Union 3-2 on Wednesday, Oct. 12. No statistics were posted from the games.

The Lady Volunteers have a 6-5 record and are ranked 23rd in the state.

Kingman High School dropped a 3-0 decision to visiting River Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

River Valley won by set scores of 25-20, 29-27, 25-11. Kingman fell to 1-11 for the season.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State