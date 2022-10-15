OFFERS
Sat, Oct. 15
2 hurt in ATV crash in Golden Valley

Ambulance personnel stabilize the rider of an ATV that crashed for transport. (Photo by Butch Meriwether/For the Miner)

Butch Meriwether, For the Miner
Originally Published: October 15, 2022 6:20 p.m.

GOLDEN VALLEY – Firefighters from Golden Valley Fire District Stations #11 and #13 and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at 7 p.m. yesterday in the 500 block of Egar Road.

Two brothers who had been traveling southbound on Egar Road on ATVs careened into each other and after running over a mailbox, one of the ATVs rolled over injuring its rider.

One brother received minor injuries during the accident and was treated at the scene.

The injuries to the other rider were sufficient enough that he was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation and treatment.

The exact cause of the accident is currently under investigation by MCSO deputies.

