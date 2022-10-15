Durst: Deputy County Recorder

KINGMAN – She has been the chief deputy to Mohave County Recorder Kristi Blair since 2020. In that two years, Lydia Durst has worked diligently to improve on her supervisory duties, which have been significant and far-ranging in a vital county department. Her responsibilities include assisting the Recorder in virtually all functions, including all operations of the department, along with supervising the staff of the Recorder’s Office and the all-important Voter Registration.

Durst is especially busy now because early voting for the Nov. 8 general election began Oct. 12. The 13-member Recorder’s department will be on full alert to get things accomplished and all voting issues resolved during these next few weeks. It’s a monumental task.

Durst, like so many Mohave County employees, was born and raised in Kingman, attending the Kingman Academy of Learning and graduating from Kingman High School. Her parents, Scot Durst and Mary McCoy-Durst were both county employees, who eventually retired with a combined 45 years of service.

Durst began working for the county as administrative secretary for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in 2016, until she moved to the Mohave County Recorder’s office as administrative assistant in October, 2018. She kept moving upward into senior management during that short period of time. She accomplished her goals utilizing her steady reliability, skills and by attending multiple conferences and training events, the latter eventually earning her an Arizona Election Officer certification from the Arizona Secretary of State. Every off-election cycle she also renews her important signature verification certificate and is currently working towards her Certified Election Registration Administrator (CERA) designation and is near completion with the AGTS Supervisors Academy with Mohave County.

Durst is especially proud that new technology in March, 2021 enabled the Recorder’s Office to go live with self-service module within its Tyler Technologies recording system. Durst says this is a free online service to members of the public who would like to research and view documents from January 1989 to now. Durst was the project manager and remains responsible for implementing this service so citizens will no longer require obtaining a subscription that used to cost $58 a month. (https://eaglerss.mohave.gov/web/user/disclaimer)

In her time away from work, Durst said she enjoys spending time with her significant other, Blaine Henry, and their dogs Ace and Jet. All of them spend time outdoors, enjoying local dog parks and visiting the beach.

Durst is genuine and passionate about her love of “the community, its development, its quality and preservation.” She adds: “I value the opportunity to continue to grow in my profession, in my faith and to represent my hometown and our wonderful community.”

Recorder Blair has recently announced she will not run again for re-election and Durst definitely has her eye on the elected office with plans for running herself. It’s a position she knows well and she’s preparing for it. Meanwhile, she loves this time of the year, enjoying the current fast-paced work. Durst points out that “you have to find a job that feeds your soul and you have to do what you love at the end of the day.” There’s no question that’s going on in her life now, but she’s looking for even more in the near future. In the meantime, the message to Mohave County residents is “Just Vote.” All of the efforts of the County Recorder’s office are otherwise for naught.

(This is part of a series of profiles of Mohave County employees by the Mohave County Communiciations Office.)