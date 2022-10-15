OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sat, Oct. 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Grand Canyon West to install solar array

Grand Canyon Resort Corporation officials break ground for the new solar energy project at Grand Canyon West. (Courtesy photo)

Grand Canyon Resort Corporation officials break ground for the new solar energy project at Grand Canyon West. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: October 15, 2022 6:14 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, October 15, 2022 6:39 PM

GRAND CANYON WEST – The Grand Canyon Resort Corporation, under the advisement of the Hualapai Tribe, will build a self-contained and sustainable power system at Grand Canyon West.

The corporation broke ground this month, beginning a six-month construction process. The power system will augment the existing diesel-energized power grid with clean, renewable solar energy. The project is paid for in part by a U.S. Department of Energy grant, a Freeport McMoRan grant and Hualapai funds, that include revenue from Grand Canyon West.

The tribe will utilize a 3.7 acre site to construct the 885-kW solar field and 750-kW/2,145kWhr battery storage system created by Solon and Tesla to interface with the existing Caterpillar generators.

“With these additions, the Grand Canyon West solar array will be providing some 1,800 MWhrs per year of clean solar energy, saving approximately $450,000 per year and over $11 million dollars over the 25-year life of the system in diesel fuel costs on top of significantly reducing air emissions from burning fossil fuels.” the corporation wrote in a news release.

Grand Canyon West is not connected to any regional power grid. The micro-grid at the attraction currently powers the airport terminals. the original Airport Rescue Fire Fighting Facility (ARFFF), Eagle Point Skywalk, Guano Point Café, Hualapai Point, the maintenance facility, employee housing, the police station and the firehouse on Diamond Bar Road.

“This initiative is extremely important to the Hualapai Tribe as it allows us cost savings for other important missions and gives back in a sustainable way to the land that our tribe has been entrusted with for thousands of years,” said Melissa Havatone, Grand Canyon Resort Corporation interim CEO. The new dual-powered grid will also better ensure that the visitor’s experience at Grand Canyon West will never be interrupted by power service issues.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State