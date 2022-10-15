Grand Canyon West to install solar array

GRAND CANYON WEST – The Grand Canyon Resort Corporation, under the advisement of the Hualapai Tribe, will build a self-contained and sustainable power system at Grand Canyon West.

The corporation broke ground this month, beginning a six-month construction process. The power system will augment the existing diesel-energized power grid with clean, renewable solar energy. The project is paid for in part by a U.S. Department of Energy grant, a Freeport McMoRan grant and Hualapai funds, that include revenue from Grand Canyon West.

The tribe will utilize a 3.7 acre site to construct the 885-kW solar field and 750-kW/2,145kWhr battery storage system created by Solon and Tesla to interface with the existing Caterpillar generators.

“With these additions, the Grand Canyon West solar array will be providing some 1,800 MWhrs per year of clean solar energy, saving approximately $450,000 per year and over $11 million dollars over the 25-year life of the system in diesel fuel costs on top of significantly reducing air emissions from burning fossil fuels.” the corporation wrote in a news release.

Grand Canyon West is not connected to any regional power grid. The micro-grid at the attraction currently powers the airport terminals. the original Airport Rescue Fire Fighting Facility (ARFFF), Eagle Point Skywalk, Guano Point Café, Hualapai Point, the maintenance facility, employee housing, the police station and the firehouse on Diamond Bar Road.

“This initiative is extremely important to the Hualapai Tribe as it allows us cost savings for other important missions and gives back in a sustainable way to the land that our tribe has been entrusted with for thousands of years,” said Melissa Havatone, Grand Canyon Resort Corporation interim CEO. The new dual-powered grid will also better ensure that the visitor’s experience at Grand Canyon West will never be interrupted by power service issues.