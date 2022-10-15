OFFERS
Sat, Oct. 15
Kingman Republican women to host Major Gen. Mick McGuire

Major Gen. Mick McGuire (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3TbaCLR)

Originally Published: October 15, 2022 6:18 p.m.

KINGMAN – Major General Mick McGuire will be the keynote speaker at the Kingman Republican Women’s monthly meeting at noon on Monday, Nov. 7. McGuire will discuss issues facing military veterans.

Mick McGuire is a retired United States Air Force major general, and former adjutant general of the Arizona National Guard. A member of the Republican Party, he was a candidate in the 2022 United States Senate election in Arizona.

He became the adjutant general of the Arizona National Guard in 2013.

On Jan. 8, 2021, he was ordered to send Arizona National Guard troops to Washington, D.C. in response to the 2021 U.S. Capitol attack. He was the only adjutant general of the 54 state and territory adjutant generals to refuse the order due to concerns about the legality of the mission. He retired three months later.

Meetings are held at the College Park Church Community Center at 1990 Jagerson Avenue. They are open to the public. There is a $3 fee to cover the cost of the meeting room. Lunch will not be served but brown baggers are welcome.

