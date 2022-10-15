OFFERS
Sat, Oct. 15
Kingman's Cancer Center receives a grant to help transport patients

The American Cancer Society has awarded a transportation grant to Kingman Regional Medical Center’s WL Nugent Cancer Center. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: October 15, 2022 6:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – The American Cancer Society has awarded a transportation grant to Kingman Regional Medical Center’s WL Nugent Cancer Center.

According to a KRMC press release, the money address the access-to-care needs of cancer patients in the Kingman service area. Cancer patients undergoing treatment frequently encounter financial and logistical burdens.

Patients come from throughout Mohave County to receive treatment at KRMC’s WL Nugent Cancer Center, and some have appointments daily. “We know those costs add up,” said Jaime Cook, case manager at the WL Nugent Cancer Center.

Using the grant funding, the WL Nugent Cancer Center partners with Woody’s Chevron to provide gas vouchers and gift cards.

The Cancer Center will also work to coordinate other arrangements for patients who lack their own vehicles or those who require medical transportation.

Last year, the grant helped provide 1,790 rides for patients.

