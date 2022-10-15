OFFERS
Mohave County issued 14 building permits in the week ending Friday, Oct. 7

Originally Published: October 15, 2022 6:09 p.m.

Mohave County issued these building permits the week ending Friday, Oct. 7:

– Tri State Electric LLC: 658 Clearview Drive, Mohave Valley; replace panel & pole

– Morrison, Nora: Kingman; demo interior of garage only

– Whitaker, Annalee: 3155 W. Joshua Road, Yucca; demolition of pre hud mobile home

– Thomas Brett & Surrey: Kingman; electrical replacement 200 amp panel

– JKJ Electric Inc: 9106 S. Saguaro Circle, Mohave Valley; whole home gas generator

– Powell William J & Loraina M JT: 15167 N. Pierce Ferry Road, Dolan Springs; electrical panel green tag

– Romar Electric: 3560 E. John L Ave., Kingman; panel upgrade 100 amp

– Romar Electric: 2060 E. Thompson Ave., Kingman; 200 amp electrical panel upgrade

– Bennett Michael & Margaret: 8998 E. Dally Drive, Kingman; demo existing home

– Ambient Edge LLC DBA Plumbing by Jake: Kingman; 40 gallon elec water heater

– Mohave Electric: 3148 N. Joyce Lane, Lake Havasu City; 200 amp elec.

– Gonzalez Esequiel: 3044 Mescalero Drive, Lake Havasu City; demolition of 12’x60’ mobile home

– Ambient Edge LLC DBA Plumbing by Jake: 10280 S. Plantation Drive, Mohave Valley; HVAC, replace 3 ton heat pump

– Redmond Electric: Mohave Valley: electric to well 55-222707

The City of Kingman issued these business licenses the week ending Friday, Oct. 14:

– Mantro Mobile Imaging, LLC: 2601 N. Stockton Hill Road, H12, Kingman; medical office

– 4th Generation Roofer: 528 First Ave., Kingman; construction

– Sorenson & Company DBA Freedon Print Co.: 532 E. Beale St., Kingman screen printing

– Zesati Enterprises, LLC DBA Dawg Haven: 3870 John L Ave., Kingman; food services

– VIP Petcare, Petiz LLC: 3136 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; mobile veterinary services

The City of Kingman issued these building permits the week ending Friday, Oct. 14:

– Titan Solar Power AZ: 2845 Pasadena Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar Power: 2467 Santa Monica Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Mohave Solar: 4336 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Aquatic Pools & Landscape, LLC: 2343 Iroquois Drive, Kingman; gas; $23.50

– Ambient Edge: 3724 Cantle Drive, Kingman; remodel; $645.56

– JR Property Services LLC: 2833 Georgia Ave., Kingman; remodel; $3,175.86

