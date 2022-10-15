Singer takes seat on Mohave Community College board

MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave Community College Board of Governors has a new member, Dr. Diane Singer, representing District 5, which encompasses Mohave Valley and a portion of Lake Havasu City.

Singer has been appointed to the board for the last two board meetings then will officially be sworn into the Board of Governors in January to carry out a four-year term. She ran unopposed. Dr. Singer has been an educator for many years, has carried many titles and is looking forward to her new position on the BOG.

“I want to be part of the transformation of higher education, especially at the local, community level because everyone deserves a higher education,” Dr. Singer said. “I want to be present and to have a voice when we make policy decisions about accessibility, student learning outcomes, affordability and educational delivery systems.”

Singer is an experienced school leader and student-centered teacher who prioritizes equity for all students. She’s a former associate dean of competency-based curriculum and assessment from the University of Massachusetts.

She said she enjoys working with all types of students, especially nontraditional students, and enjoys teaching a student population that is academically, culturally, professionally and socially diverse.

She said in her experience the hardest working student comes from a nontraditional space and makes teaching challenging and interesting.

Most people know they want to be in the education field when they were young, but Dr. Singer became an educator by accident. She ended up covering for a colleague’s class because they needed a substitute, and ended up really enjoying herself in the classroom.

“Little by little I started taking on more courses then I eventually stopped working in the corporate sector and went full time into higher education. I already had a Master in Business Administration so I got a Master of Arts in Educational Technology then a Ph.D. in Higher Education Leadership,” Dr. Singer said.

She said her favorite place is in the classroom working with students. She’s committed to educational programming that improves outcomes and prepares students for advanced degrees, professional careers and vocational pathways. Her expertise includes competency-based education, educational technology, universal design, assessment, digital credentials and faculty development.

Singer is proud to help first-generation college students, active-duty and veteran students, and other diverse and underserved populations earn college degrees. She especially enjoys supporting working mothers who seek to advance their careers by returning to school.

She holds a Ph.D. in higher education leadership from Claremont Graduate University, a master's degree in educational technology from Pepperdine University, and an MBA from the University of LaVerne. She has been an educator since 1994. She’s on the faculty of the University of Massachusetts and serves as a faculty associate at the Arizona State University campus in Lake Havasu, teaching marketing and business administration.

She’s an avid reader, hiker and water sports enthusiast, and the mother of two grown sons and three dogs. Singer lives in Lake Havasu City and is married to a law enforcement executive. She’s lived in Lake Havasu City since 1992 first as a seasonal resident then permanently since 2017.