Volunteers beat Coconino 14-8

FLAGSTAFF – Senior quarterback Troy Edwards threw a pair of touchdown passes to lead Lee Williams to a 14-8 win over Coconino in a high school football game on Friday, Oct. 14.

Edwards completed 14 of 18 passing attempts for 169 yards and added 46 yards on the ground on 11 carries. Junior Kruz Yocum ran the ball 16 times for 65 yards.

Sophomore Reilly Feil snared five passes for 84 yards to lead the Volunteers’ receiving corps. The stats entered into maxpreps.com by Lee Williams did not indicate who scored the touchdowns.

The Volunteers, who came into the game ranked 24th in the state, improved to 4-2 with the win. Coconino slumped to 2-4.

Lee Williams hosts Flagstaff (2-4) on Friday, Oct. 21. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Paradise Honors 63, Kingman 22

SURPRISE – Paradise Honors jumped out to a 28-8 first quarter lead and used it as a springboard to a 63-22 win over visiting Kingman on Friday, Oct. 14.

The seventh-ranked Panthers improved to 6-1 with the win, while 16th-ranked Kingman slipped to 5-3.

The Bulldogs had their moments, but were hurt when three potential scoring drives in the first half were stopped by fumbles deep in Paradise Honors’ territory.

Still, the Bulldogs rushed for 313 yards on the night, with sophomore Seth Baylon covering 146 stripes on 18 carries, including a 55-yard-run that led to his one-yard touchdown run.

Senior quarterback Gage Taffalla gained 85 yards on eight carries, and capped a drive in which he had a 58-yard-run by scoring a touchdown from one yard out.

Kingman’s Nick Heburn contributed 70 yards on eight carries, including a 21-yard touchdown run.

Logan Drummond ran for a two-point conversion, and caught a pass for another two-point conversion.

Kingman travels to Chino Valley next Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Chino Valley High School.