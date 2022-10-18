OFFERS
Wed, Oct. 19
70th Anniversary: Effie and Alvin Achterhof

Effie and Alvin Achterhof will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Oct. 31. (Courtesy photos)

Originally Published: October 18, 2022 5:33 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, October 18, 2022 6:08 PM

Effie Achterhof and Alvin Achterhof of Kingman will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Oct. 31. The couple married in Spring Lake, Michigan. They have lived in Michigan, California and Arizona, and took over the family business, operating an old-fashioned variety story in Michigan beginning in the 1970s, where they worked for many years together. They have three children – Doborah Buchanan, Randal Achterhof and Laurie Sanchez. They also have six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. The couple will celebrate their anniversary with family with special dinner.

