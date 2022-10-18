Briefs: S.O.S. Donkey Haven 2nd Annual Open House & Fundraiser

The S.O.S. Donkey Haven will hold its 2nd annual Open House and Fundraiser where the public is invited to meet the donkeys, enjoy some tasty food, participate in raffles, see our operation and ask questions. The haven is a 501(c)(3) non profit donkey sanctuary with the goal of providing a home for donkeys that need help. There will be a yard sale that begins at 8 a.m. and the main event starts at 10 am. The haven has rescued three donkeys since opening two years ago, and has a total of eight donkety at the facility. Two of the rescued donkeys are former Oatman donkeys that foundered due to being grossly overweight. They both required extensive vet and farrier consultations to regain their health. The haven is located at 5104 Oatman Highway. The event is free.

Kingman Area School Retirees Luncheon

KINGMAN – The Kingman Area of School Retirees Association (KASRA) will meet for a luncheon on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 11 a.m. at The Dambar steakhouse. The guest speaker will be Amber Freed from the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center. She will speak on fentanyl use in our community. Our worthy cause this month is the Advise & Aid Pregnancy Center. Everyone is encouraged to bring items for babies and newborns through 4 years of age. For more information call Melissa Bates at 928-377-2062

Street of Lights Display set for Saturday, Dec. 3

The annual Street of Lights Display in downtown Kingman will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 in downtown Kingman on Beale Street from 5th street through Grandview.

The driving lane will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the walking path will open at 5 p.m. The theme this year is “It’s a Cowboy Christmas.” Also, the Mr. and Mrs. Claus Castle Sleigh will be on display. For entry applications and category information visit www.kingmandowntownmerchantsassociation.com. Register by Monday, Nov. 15 for $50. The late registration fee is $95. For more information email kingmandowntownmerchantsassociation@gmail.com or call 928-279-8448.