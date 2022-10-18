Mohave 911: Kingman-area man arrested after allegedly punching a Kingman firefighter Monday

KINGMAN – A Kingman man was arrested and charged with a felony after allegedly punching a firefighter.

On Monday, Oct. 17, at about 3:45 a.m., the Kingman Police Department arrested Justin Glen Welch, 36, of the Kingman area, on a felony charge of aggravated assault, according to a KPD press release. Welch had been transported to Kingman Medical Center by ambulance after he was found in an extremely intoxicated condition, lying in the street in the 2800 block of E. Andy Devine Avenue.



Once at KRMC Welch became combative and allegedly punched a Kingman firefighter. He was arrested and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

The firefighter was not seriously injured. Any assault on a first responder or health care worker is a felony aggravated assault.

Aggravated assault results in Tuesday arrest

KINGMAN — Kingman Police Department arrested Jimmy Blankenship, 54, of Kingman, on felony charges of aggravated assault.



On Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 5:30 p.m. officers responded to the 2500 block of Kemp Avenue in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, it was learned that the victim, 42, of Kingman, had allegedly been grabbed around the throat, slammed against the wall and struck in the back of the head.



The victim was treated and released by medical personnel. According to law enforcement, Blankenship admitted his involvement and was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Teenagers arrested for alleged vehicle burglaries

KINGMAN — The Kingman Police Department arrested several Kingman teenagers, ages 13, 14 and 17, on charges of vehicle burglary, trespassing, theft and possession of stolen property.



According to a KPD news release, on Sunday, Oct. 16 at around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the neighborhood areas of Florence Ave, Pasadena Ave., Golden Gate Ave and Main St. upon reports of subjects opening and entering parked cars. Officers located the suspected juveniles at different locations but in close proximity to each other.



All were taken into custody and admitted their association and differing levels of involvement in the offenses. All were released to parents or guardians and will be charged via the juvenile referral process.



Stolen items were recovered. The burglaries occurred at several residences in those areas, and all the vehicles were found to be unlocked. Home surveillance systems assisted in identifying the suspects and their actions.

Vehicle scams targeting car owners

KINGMAN — Scams continue to be an issue in the Kingman area, and law enforcement is asking people to be alert.

Kingman Police Department said a scam regarding individuals who are targeting owners towing bumper-pull trailers, camp trailers and fifth-wheels. Law enforcement asks people to beware of those who contact them in parking lots about repairs to their vehicles and take them to reputable businesses to get a second opinion.



“Don’t fall for the pressures of safety because scam artists perfect their skills to exploit fear and use intimidation about faulty suspensions, brakes and tires,” the press release from KPD wrote. Contact the KPD or other local authorities to report it.