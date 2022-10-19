Lake Havasu City mayor receiving death threats over drag show

Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy has received multiple death threats from all over the country during the past couple weeks, prompting an increased police presence at public events he has attended recently.

Sheehy began receiving a surge of hate mail and phone calls shortly after he was singled out and disparaged on a podcast called The Stew Peters Show, and its nation-wide audience was given his phone number and email address. Vice Mayor Jim Dolan has also received some hate mail since the show aired in late September.

The show featured an interview with Lake Havasu City resident Karen Vanderjagt about the Arizona Pride Tour’s drag show in Havasu scheduled for Feb. 4 at London Bridge Resort, where Sheehy is the general manager. Vanderjagt has been an outspoken opponent of the Arizona Pride Tour’s plans to allow kids younger than 18-years old to attend the show if they are accompanied by an adult. She has taken part in protests and has been one of several citizens who have demanded that councilmembers take action during City Council meetings over the last month-and-a-half.

The segment included several false statements, which Vanderjagt acknowledged in a Facebook post she made promoting the interview. She clarified that Sheehy is not the owner of London Bridge Resort as she stated during the show, in addition to a few other unnamed errors Peters made in introducing her.

“He had some info on me wrong but I wasn’t going to spend the minutes I was on to make corrections,” Vanderjagt wrote in the post. “I had a message to get out.”

Sheehy bore the brunt of host Stew Peters’ ire during the segment. Peters accused Sheehy of being a pedophile although he did admit he was basing that accusation solely on “circumstantial evidence.” The only evidence he provided was that Sheehy is the general manager of London Bridge Resort where the show will be held, and Peters’ mistaken and often-repeated belief that Sheehy is also the owner of the resort. Sheehy is not the owner.

Vanderjagt was non-committal about that particular accusation against Sheehy.

“I don’t know,” she said during the segment. “I don’t want to say for sure.”

Vanderjagt did not respond to attempts to reach her via phone and social media on Monday or Tuesday.

During the segment Peters put contact information for all Lake Havasu City councilmembers up on the screen. Peters wrapped up the segment by showing pictures of Sheehy and repeatedly calling him a “creep.” Then he read Sheehy’s phone number and email address before ending the segment with a cryptic: “You know what to do.”

Dozens of listeners of the show responded to that call to action by sending aggressive and threatening messages.

A message to Sheehy from “the grumpy tiki” says “you will be executed via military tribunal shortly!”

An email under the name Kimbarlee Pearson addresses both Sheehy and Dolan, saying “Just like Pedo Joe, FBI, DOJ and all other Marxist/nazi trannies & child abusers we will expose, put on trial & either lock up at Gitmo or exterminate!” in all caps.

A 10 second voicemail left for Sheehy on Sunday starts off with a few colorful insults before telling the mayor “you should be ... shot on sight.”

Extra protection

City Manager Jess Knudson said the messages started coming in almost immediately after the show wrapped up and are still coming in. Knudson said he doesn’t have an exact count of how many messages have been received, but said it has been well over 50.

“All of these communications have to be looked at from a credible standpoint – you don’t know what you are dealing with here,” Knudson said. “It was just a couple months ago when somebody drove across the country to attempt to assassinate one of our Supreme Court Justices. So that is the level of concern we are dealing with, with any of these communications.”

Knudson said all of the messages are being forwarded to the Lake Havasu City Police Department for investigation.

“It is standard for them to have an understanding of any type of threats that might come about,” Knudson said. “I’ve asked our police chief to provide our mayor with a level of security that is required based on the threats that are being received.”

Sheehy applauded Police Chief Dan Doyle and the police department for working to keep him safe. He said the extra precautions have made his job a little more difficult, but said he continues to fulfill all of his duties as mayor and more.

“We just have to take a look at different security measures on a case by case basis,” Sheehy said. “But I’m still fulfilling all of my duties. I’m just having to give it more thought to ensure the safety of myself, and those that would be attending those public ceremonies or events as well.”

Dolan said he hasn’t watched the video and has largely avoided looking at the messages that have come in.

“Once everything settles, I may have to look at legal action – defamation of character and all that stuff,” Dolan said. “I’ve just taken a step back for now. I’m skimming my emails for stuff that I need to respond to or need to do, but anything regarding that, I’ve just let the police do what they do.”

Knudson said he doesn’t have a specific dollar figure at this point, but noted that the extra security measures and investigations of the messages are costing Havasu taxpayer’s money.

“Actions have consequences. Based on the actions of Mrs. Vanderjagt, there are people out there that believe in the things that were said on that show – which was a gross misinterpretation of our mayor and Lake Havasu City,” he said. “These are lies, and based on those lies that were told people believe them to be true and are communicating their anger to the city and to the mayor. That results in taxpayer dollars being spent on security for our mayor, and to make sure that all of these communications are investigated to the degree that they need to be investigated.”

Councilmember’s thoughts

Outside of Sheehy and Dolan, none of the other councilmembers contacted have received any threatening messages. But councilmembers said they felt sad and disgusted after watching video of the show.

“I am thoroughly disgusted,” Councilmember David Lane said. “I’m really disappointed that somebody would throw our mayor, who cares so much about the city, under the bus like that for their own purposes. The mayor did not deserve this – plane and simple. I think [Vanderjagt] should be ashamed of herself.”

Councilmember Michele Lin said her first reaction upon seeing the video was sadness.

“I like to think that we live in a really loving, caring community and we all have each other’s backs,” Lin said. “It just was not something I wanted to see come into our community because there was a lot of hate in there, and that is not what our community is. So it was really sad to see that, and the attack on our mayor and vice mayor from an outside source that doesn’t know our community.”

Lin said she is nervous about what will happen over the next few months leading up to the drag show.

“I think we have some real extremists on both sides,” Lin said. “I don’t know where this is going to go. I don’t think the controversy is going to stop – I think it will continue through February. I tried to be proactive by reaching out to our mayor, our city manager, and the CEO of our visitor’s bureau because I knew this would probably come this way – because it is a nationwide topic right now. They were kind of ignored, and now we are where we are. I don’t, by any means, agree with the [Stew Peters] show or any of the statements. I think it is totally disgusting. I don’t really have words. It is just really unfortunate.”

Lin said she hopes the community and council can work together to find a solution to address these types of issues moving forward.

“I don’t know what that compromise is, but our first priority is keeping our community safe,” Lin said. “That includes our mayor, our council, our children, our families, and everything. We don’t need this kind of hate here in Lake Havasu.”

Lane said he doesn’t believe the City Council should regulate what the Arizona Pride Tour can do on private property. He said he trusts the police department to deal with any laws that are broken.

“The first amendment is guaranteed to everybody in this country, whether you agree with them or disagree with them,” Lane said. “They say it is about the children. Do they really think our police department is going to allow anything illegal to happen with children in this city? This is America. We don’t arrest people because you think that they might do something wrong. There has to be a criminal act before you can take law enforcement action.”

Councilmember Nancy Campbell declined to comment on the podcast, but suggested that the council could address the situation moving forward with some changes to city code.

“I hope the cabaret code gets updated to support the wants of the community,” she said in a text message to Today’s News-Herald.