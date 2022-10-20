GOP candidate for Arizona college district suspends campaign after arrest

PHOENIX – The Republican candidate for Maricopa Community College District Governing Board has suspended his campaign after being cited for alleged public sexual indecency, according to authorities.

A police officer at Rio Salado College's Surprise campus west of the City of Phoenix reported seeing Randy Kaufman allegedly exposing himself while in his parked truck at the campus on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Authorities said Kaufman’s vehicle was in full view of a preschool and child care center where children were on a playground.

Kaufman, who worked as a corrections officer with the Arizona Department of Corrections for 27 years, explained in a statement issued on Tuesday that “a personal legal matter has recently arisen and I need to step out of the race to focus on personal affairs.”

A spokesperson for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said prosecutors need time to review the case before making a charging decision.

The Republican Party of Arizonahas released a statement supporting Kaufman’s decision to suspend his campaign.

Kaufman was set to face state Rep. Kelli Butler, a Democrat, for an at-large seat on the board in the Nov. 8 general election.

The Maricopa County elections department has not received an official statement of withdrawal from Kaufman.

Authorities said that without the signed and notarized document from Kaufman, he’s still an active candidate and his votes will be counted.