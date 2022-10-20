OFFERS
Fri, Oct. 21
High winds, cool temps in Kingman-area forecast

A wind advisory is in effect from Saturday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. until Oct. 23 at 5 a.m. Southwest winds up to 20-30 mph with 40-50 mph wind gusts are expected. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: October 20, 2022 5:12 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, October 20, 2022 5:35 PM

KINGMAN – After a long summer and monsoon season, the Kingman area is seeing fall temperatures with nights cooling off and winds picking up.

According to the National Weather Service Las Vegas Office, a wind advisory is in effect from Saturday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. until Oct. 23 at 5 a.m. Southwest winds up to 20-30 mph with 40-50 mph wind gusts are expected.

The high on Friday, Oct. 21 is 79 degrees with a low of 55 degrees that evening. On Saturday, Oct. 22 the high will be 76 degrees with temperatures dropping to a low of 48 degrees overnight. Saturday night will have a 30% chance of rain.

Sunday, Oct. 22 will see a high of 62 degrees and a 20% chance of rain during the day. Sunday night will have a low of 39 degrees.

