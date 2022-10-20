Kingman Academy wins pair in run-up to playoffs

PHOENIX – The Kingman Academy of Learning High School girls volleyball team, which was ranked second in the state in Class 2A as of Thursday morning, improved to 13-1 for the season with a 3-0 win over Arizona Lutheran on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The Lady Tigers won by set scores of 25-22, 25-21, 25-12.

The 11th-ranked Coyotes fell to 10-5 on the season with the loss.

Academy will close out the regular season next week with a home game against NFL Yet High School at 6 p.m. on Monday, and away matches at Mohave Accelerated on Tuesday and fourth-ranked Trivium Prep (10-3) on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Kingman Academy 3, St. John Paul II 1

AVONDALE – The Kingman Academy of Learning girls volleyball team beat host St. John Paul II High School 3-1 on Monday, Oct. 17. The Lady Tigers, who improved to 12-1 under head coach Annette McCord, won by set scores of 25-17, 19-25, 25-13, 25-11.

Senior Kimber Privetts led the winners with 13 kills, three service aces, eight digs and 25 assists. Senior Anika Larsen had five service aces to lead Academy, and added 16 assists. Senior Dylan Brisco led the team in digs with 16.

St. John Paul II, ranked 13th in the state in Class 2A, slipped to 11-6.

Flagstaff 3, Lee Williams 0

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision to visiting Flagstaff on Wednesday, Oct. 20. The set scores were 15-25, 24-26, 23-25.

The Lady Volunteers slipped to 6-6 for the season with the loss, while Flagstaff improved to 10-5. Kingman is ranked 22nd in the state among 48 teams in Class 4A.

Tonopah Valley 3, Kingman 0

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School girls volley ball team lost its 13th consecutive match on Tuesday, Aug. 18, falling 3-0 to visiting Tonopah Valley, which improved to 6-7 on the year.