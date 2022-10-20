Kingman Sidewinders softball squad reaches championship finals

KINGMAN – The Kingman Sidewinders 18U girls fastpitch softball travel team hosted teams from California and Las Vegas for the Pretty in Pink tournament on Oct. 15-16, and beat the No. 2- and No. 3-seeded teams on elimination day to reach the championship game.

The local squad was led by Amber Lopez at the plate. She had six hits including four triples, and stroked six RBIs while drawing three walks.

“Amber had an amazing tournament, if they would have had fences up Amber would have definitely had two homeruns,” Sidewinders Coach Craig Lee said. “She hit the ball hard all weekend.”

Brooke Carter and Faith Bekolay also had a good tournaments at the plate. Carter had five hits four RBIs and 2 walks. Faith had four hits, including three doubles and four RBIs.

On the mound Jess Mitchell and Gaje Coffman pitched all six games for the Sidewinders. “I was very happy with our pitchers,” Lee said. “They stepped up when we needed them and they got great experience against really good teams.”

Lee also praised Jade Russell, calling her an “extremely versatile player,” as well as the defensive play and energy shown by Aspen Johnson. “Aspen plays hard; she only knows one speed to play – fast,” Lee said.