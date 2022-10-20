OFFERS
Fri, Oct. 21
Letter | Blessed be our animal control unit

Originally Published: October 20, 2022 4:41 p.m.

I would like all the people who live in Kingman and love animals to know how blessed we are to have an animal control unit whose members genuinely love their job and the animals they protect.

Recently in my neighbor’s yard, a small dog was left for four and one-half days in a cage with only a tarp for protection during our recent rain and thunderstorm activity. Sadly, two of those days were a Saturday and Sunday, when not much could be done. I was told I could be arrested had I entered the property to remove the little dog.

These two officers went above and beyond the call of duty to see justice was served for the little dog, trapped in a cage for four and one-half days in his feces and urine. These “people” finally surrendered the dog and he is now safe, dry and warm at the shelter and will be up for adoption. I am told he has been named Maxwell.

These two officers deserve to be recognized. May God bless them and all their endeavors!

Joan Gadbaw

Kingman

