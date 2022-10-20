Rants and Raves | Oct. 21, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

I live on Abrigo Drive in Golden Valley and often times you have people on ATV’s racing on Abrigo. One time an ATV crashed into my fence and caused about $800 of damage. The posted speed limit applies to those on ATVs, too, but no they have to race down this dirt road.

I hope they look into all these deaths in the Mohave County Adult Detention Center. This jail needs to release inmates with underlying health conditions. They would rather overcrowd the jail instead of releasing inmates like the rest of the world.