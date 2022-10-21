OFFERS
Fri, Oct. 21
Kingman Academy beats Arizona Lutheran, now ranked 2nd in state

Originally Published: October 21, 2022 1:36 p.m.

PHOENIX – The Kingman Academy High School volleyball team is now the second-ranked team in Class 2A in the entire state.

And the Lady Tigers did nothing to knock themselves from that lofty perch on Thursday, Oct. 20, when they traveled to Phoenix and defeated Arizona Lutheran (10-5). The set scores were 25-21, 25-21, 25-12.

Coach Annette McCord’s Academy squad hasn’t lost since Sept. 26, and improved to 13-1 in regular season play with the win over Arizona Lutheran.

Senior Kimber Privetts filled the stat sheet for Academy, recording 10 kills, four blocks, two service aces and 16 assists, all team highs.

Junior Brenna McGrew added eight kills and two blocks for the winners, while senior Morgan Garrison had seven kills. Samantha Ogborn led the team with 13 digs, while senior Anika Larsen added nine digs to go with 13 assists.

Lee Williams 3, Prescott 1

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls volleyball team beat visiting Prescott 3-1 on Thursday, Oct. 21.

The Lady Volunteers dropped the opening game 25-20, but then won three straight 25-12, 25-15, 25-14.

Lee Williams improved to 7-6 in the regular season with two games remaining with the win. Prescott fell to 2-13 overall.

Lee Williams is now ranked 24th in the state in Class 4A, which would qualify the Lady Vols for a play-in game on the road on Nov. 1.

Lee Williams will finish the season with a road game at Mohave High School (3-10) on Wednesday, Oct. 25 and a home match against Bradshaw Mountain (10-5) on Friday, Oct. 27.

Yuma Catholic 3, Kingman 0

YUMA – The Kingman High School volleyball team dropped a 3-1 decision to host Yuma Catholic on Thursday, Oct. 20. The set scores were 25-9, 25-8, 25-14.

Kingman slipped to 1-14 for the season. Yuma Catholic improved to 9-6.

