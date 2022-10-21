Mohave Geology: In search of ‘no-see-um gold’

In the movies you see underground miners pick off a chunk of rock and uncover thick veins of solid gold. Their eyes light up and they begin filling sacks with pure gold. I wish it was that easy but news flash, that’s only in the movies. In most hard-rock gold mines, the gold occurs as very fine grains or encapsulated in other minerals (the gold grain may be enclosed in pyrite or quartz).

There are some gold deposits where the gold is coarse enough that it can be seen with the naked eye. It might be small grains or thin wires of gold. These types of deposits form placers (the gold erodes out of the rock and gets concentrated in the washes downstream from the vein). Examples of these deposit types in Mohave County include the deposits near Meadview, in the Boulder Springs district south of Kingman and in Franconia Wash. Weekend gold prospectors love these areas and during cooler weather, they’re like ants out in the desert metal detecting or panning. When exploring these old mines, use a hand lens to look at the rust-stained vuggs (small holes in the rock) and if you have patience and luck, you might find small flecks of gold.

Other deposits have gold that is so fine, it’s almost impossible to see with the naked eye. Erosion of these deposit types make very poor placers and the gold grains are so small, they are difficult to recover. Examples of this type of deposit include many of the districts in the Black Mountains such as Oatman, Union Pass and the Van Deemen mine area.

There is another type of gold deposit. It was missed by the ‘49ers and again by the prospectors that returned to Nevada after the California gold rush. This deposit type remained unidentified until 1958, when geologists with the Newmont Corporation and the United States Geologic Survey identified a type of gold deposit that didn’t form placers, had no vein-like outcrop and the gold couldn’t be seen with the naked eye or even with a 10-power hand lens.

With names such as no-see-um-gold, invisible-gold or colloidal-gold, the scientific name for this type of gold deposit is sediment-hosted carbonate-replacement, usually referred to by the area where they were first discovered as Carlin-type gold deposits (first found near the town of Carlin, Nevada).

These deposits can be huge. The reserves of the Gold Quarry deposit near Carlin, Nevada, are estimated at over 24 million ounces. You might ask how a prospector could miss such a large gold deposit? First, there were no placers and the gold can’t be seen. As a matter of fact, in the early 1900s, an assayer at the Mercer mine in Utah was sued by a prospector because the assayer tested a sample of rock by fire assay and reported gold. The miner sued. He claimed he had been swindled because he couldn’t pan gold out of that type of rock.

When I tell friends that I’m going prospecting they envision me hunched over a gold pan at some remote mountain stream, freezing my fingers in the cold water while swirling a pan trying to recover gold nuggets from the gravel. This sounds like a lot of work to recover a few flakes of gold. After calculating the cost of travel, lodging, metal detector and other prospecting tools, I doubt that most weekend “warriors” doing this type of prospecting break even. Sounds more like a hobby than a money-making proposition but as long as they’re having fun, I applaud their efforts.

No, I use other techniques in my attempts to find El Dorado. It still involves lots of field work but first I study reports from geologic journals to learn new theories on what controls where these types of deposits might occur. I especially like the reports that go outside the box of conventional thinking. My favorite is the one by Larry Robinson, submitted as a PhD thesis at the University of Queensland, Australia, in 2006. He theorizes that the spatial arrangement of the Carlin-type deposits is related to the ancestral location of the Yellowstone hot spot that was distorted by subsequent crustal disturbances. Talk about outside the box thinking, this idea sounds as wild as reporting gold from a fire assay of a sample that can’t be verified by panning.

Although never sued, I have been maligned for not agreeing with prospectors that their property was the next huge gold or platinum or diamond mine. There were many prospects that I rejected because they had no merit or didn’t fit what the company was looking for.

Luckily, however, I did recommend some properties that turned into mines. And I’m still out there looking for more. Not because I have to work to put beans on the table but because I love it. I even occasionally enjoy sticking my hands in freezing cold mountain streams panning for gold. But only until my wife gets lunch ready. I have my priorities you know.