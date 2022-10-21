OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, Oct. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

NTSB: Small plane ran into bad weather before Arizona crash

Bad weather contributed to the crash of a small plane that killed a Texas couple near Seligman on Sept. 13, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. (Miner file photo)

Bad weather contributed to the crash of a small plane that killed a Texas couple near Seligman on Sept. 13, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. (Miner file photo)

NTSB Report
Originally Published: October 21, 2022 10:30 a.m.

SELIGMAN - A small plane ran into heavy rain and gusty winds before it crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona last month, killing both people aboard, federal investigators said Thursday.

The National Transportation Safety Board issued its preliminary report on the Sept. 13 crash of a single-engine Piper PA-46-310P but didn't determine a cause yet.

The plane was headed to Henderson, Nevada when it went off the radar in a remote area of Seligman, which is between Kingman and Flagstaff.

The NTSB report said weather in the area during the timeframe of the accident was reported as moderate to heavy precipitation.

Investigators said the plane made a 270-degree left turn, follow by a steep descending right turn before the flight track data ended.

An uninvolved airplane in the accident area reported “serious moderate turbulence” and security video showed heavy rain and gusty wind conditions at the time of the crash, according to the NTSB report.

An examination of the accident site revealed that a debris field about 2 miles long with sections of both wings strewn along the desert terrain.

The NTSB said the plane’s left flap and rudder weren’t located after the crash.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State