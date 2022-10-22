OFFERS
Sun, Oct. 23
Bret McKee is Mohave County’s chief deputy assessor

Bret McKee (Mohave County photo)

Bret McKee (Mohave County photo)

October 22, 2022

KINGMAN – Mohave County’s chief deputy assessor is Bret McKee, who absolutely loves his, excuse the pun, often-taxing position. When McKee was a baby his family moved to Kingman. It’s been home ever since. He and wife Susan have been married for 34 years and his adult children Lauren, Sarah and Trent work for the county.

McKee says his county jobs have been very rewarding. He also worked “briefly in the woods for a logging company.” It was memorable, but not fulfilling. “Everyone needs at least one bad job in their life.” Fortunately, he was called up to run the Treasurer’s satellite office in Bullhead City in 1990. “I leapt on it with both feet. A county job with great benefits.” He worked for the treasurer for about 6 years. Then, Ron Nicholson (former Mohave County assessor) hired him to be a field appraiser in the Assessor’s Office.

Being a field appraiser proved to be exciting. McKee says. “I have had guns drawn on me, ran from multiple dogs and been buried in county vehicles axle-deep in sand.” Regardless, “the field appraiser job was highly rewarding because of the nature of dealing with taxpayers at their homes.”

After achieving Level 1 and 2 Appraisal Certifications from the Arizona Department of Revenue, and working as a field appraiser for a few years, McKee began regression modeling Mohave County property values. (Regression modeling is a statistical process where you build a valuation “model” that can be used to value thousands of properties at once.)

McKee kept moving up. He worked closely with the county Treasurer’s Office and county Finance Department to produce the annual tax base. Soon, he became the chief appraiser, responsible for ensuring the fair and equitable valuation of all county properties. He can take pride in the fact that through his years, the assessor’s staff has always followed state requirements, producing some of the most uniform and equitable valuations in the state.

Now, as chief deputy assessor, McKee handles what he calls “the daily mundane assessor tasks such as management of staff and, the usual nuts and bolts of the assessor’s office answering to elected County Assessor Jeanne Kentch. Even though he often deals with the problems of upset taxpayers on some aspect of how they’re taxed, he can “educate them with the Arizona tax system.” The taxpayer may not agree, but they will at least understand how it all works. McKee finds that totally “rewarding.” The bottom line is that he loves “being a public servant, dealing with people and helping them.”

Outside his work with the county, McKee and Susan, with wind in their hair, travel the highways and byways via his beloved Harley. He loves hunting but remains a fisherman at heart. Still, he’s often immersed in the perennially super popular apocalyptic “role play” video game, Fallout.

McKee says that throughout his 32 years with the county, he’s worked directly with many employees and has been “personally and professionally enriched by knowing many of them.” He adds: “The spectrum of experience I’ve been able to enjoy has demonstrated to me that Mohave County is a special place to live, and a fulfilling place to work.”

