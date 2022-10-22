Kingman Police Department awarded grant from Governor’s Office of Highway Safety

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department has been awarded a $34,869 grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for DUI/Impaired Driving Enforcement and funds for breath alcohol testing equipment, materials and supplies.

According to a KPD news release the grant will be used to pay overtime costs for enhanced DUI and impaired driving enforcement from Oct.1 to Sept. 30, 2023, as well as the purchase of an Intoxilyzer 9000 testing machine.

“The goal of the Impaired Driving Program is to reduce alcohol and drug-related driving fatalities and injuries through enforcement, education and public awareness throughout Arizona,” KPD wrote.

KPD in coordination with the Western Arizona DUI Task Force will conduct saturation patrols throughout the year with an emphasis on holidays and specific event days when incidents of impaired driving are higher.

Arizona has severe penalties for impaired drivers, and impaired driving is recognized as a violent crime. Anyone arrested for DUI drugs or DUI alcohol will go to jail and their vehicle will be impounded. The average cost of a DUI offense is close to $10,000 (fines, court fees, vehicle impound, insurance rates, etc.) These economic costs don’t include the personal costs for the potential loss of life or your job.

KPD reminded residents to plan ahead to have a sober driver if they plan to drink.