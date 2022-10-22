OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sun, Oct. 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Kingman Police Department awarded grant from Governor’s Office of Highway Safety

The Kingman Police Department has been awarded a $34,869 grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for DUI/Impaired Driving Enforcement and to purchase breath alcohol testing equipment, materials and supplies. (Miner file photo)

The Kingman Police Department has been awarded a $34,869 grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for DUI/Impaired Driving Enforcement and to purchase breath alcohol testing equipment, materials and supplies. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: October 22, 2022 6:17 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department has been awarded a $34,869 grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for DUI/Impaired Driving Enforcement and funds for breath alcohol testing equipment, materials and supplies.

According to a KPD news release the grant will be used to pay overtime costs for enhanced DUI and impaired driving enforcement from Oct.1 to Sept. 30, 2023, as well as the purchase of an Intoxilyzer 9000 testing machine.

“The goal of the Impaired Driving Program is to reduce alcohol and drug-related driving fatalities and injuries through enforcement, education and public awareness throughout Arizona,” KPD wrote.

KPD in coordination with the Western Arizona DUI Task Force will conduct saturation patrols throughout the year with an emphasis on holidays and specific event days when incidents of impaired driving are higher.

Arizona has severe penalties for impaired drivers, and impaired driving is recognized as a violent crime. Anyone arrested for DUI drugs or DUI alcohol will go to jail and their vehicle will be impounded. The average cost of a DUI offense is close to $10,000 (fines, court fees, vehicle impound, insurance rates, etc.) These economic costs don’t include the personal costs for the potential loss of life or your job.

KPD reminded residents to plan ahead to have a sober driver if they plan to drink.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State