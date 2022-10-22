OFFERS
Sun, Oct. 23
Kingman Police Department Veteran Liaison Program will connect veterans during times of crisis

Officer Eric Urquijo, left, received his pin honoring his service with the Marines from Kingman Police Chief Rusty Cooper. The KPD Veteran Liaison Program will send officers who served in the military to respond to veterans in distress. (Photo by MacKenzie Dexter/Kingman Miner)

Officer Eric Urquijo, left, received his pin honoring his service with the Marines from Kingman Police Chief Rusty Cooper. The KPD Veteran Liaison Program will send officers who served in the military to respond to veterans in distress. (Photo by MacKenzie Dexter/Kingman Miner)

By MacKenzie Dexter
Originally Published: October 22, 2022 6:28 p.m.

Four Kingman Police Officers were recognized for their service as they prepare for the KPD Veteran Liaison Program to connect law enforcement veterans to Kingman veterans in need. (Photo by MacKenzie Dexter/Kingman Miner)

KINGMAN – The Kingman Municipal Court honored Kingman Police Department officers who are also veterans and introduced a new program to connect those officers to respond to calls with veterans in distress.

The Kingman Police Department Veteran Liaison Program in partnership with the Kingman Municipal Court will send an officer who is a veteran to help during an emergency call with a veteran. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, Kingman Police Chief Rusty Cooper said there’s been an increase in veteran calls and veterans in distress, so staff hopes the program can help de-escalate situations and give residents the support they need.

“Having a police officer that can have an immediate connection and hopefully will help to de-escalate and result in a positive resolution,” Cooper said, explaining the program.

Cooper and Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Singer recognized four of the 14 KPD officers who are veterans. Veterans make up 18% of the police department's staff and 83% of the patrol staff.

“This was an easy ‘yes’ for me,” Cooper said. “It’s something we’ve done informally on different occasions, but we have seen an increase in our veteran population in the Kingman area, and more importantly, the increase in veterans that are experiencing a crisis of some sort.”

Officers will wear pins representing which branch of the military they served. The program originated in Cincinnati, Ohio and Singer proposed bringing it to Kingman due to the large veteran population. Dispatch will keep updated lists of officers who have served so they can be sent to the scene.

“The program helps to empower the serving veteran of the Kingman Police Department to assist veterans during times of crisis. … If available when a call for service comes out involving a veteran, a veteran police officer will respond to assist,” Singer said.

The Veterans Treatment Court also graduated their 83rd veteran following the officer veteran ceremony. Singer said that veterans are Kingman’s most “cherished” population, so it’s important to highlight police officers who have also served. Lt. Michael Godfrey (Navy), Officer Eric Urquijo (Marines), Officer Andre Hernandez (Marines) and KPD volunteer in policing Bill Kriekel (Navy) were recognized for their military service.

“I can’t think of any better individuals that we have to represent our community than our veteran's police officers,” Singer said.

