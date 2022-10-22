Marine Corps Ball set for Nov. 12

KINGMAN – The Dean W. Reiter Detachment of the Marine Corps League will hold its Marine Corps Ball celebrating the 247th of the United States Marine.

The annual event will be held at Beale Celebrations at 201 N. 4th Street in downtown Kingman starting at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The guest of honor at this celebration will be a World War II marine from Kingman who served at Pearl Harbor during the war, and arrived just minutes after the Japanese attack on Dec. 7, 1941.

The youngest and oldest marine at the ball will be recognized. “The ball is open to all veterans and community members who wish to attend our birthday celebration,” the detachment wrote in a news release. Active duty Marines from the greater Kingman area home on leave or liberty may contact the league about attending at a substantial discount.

Tickets cost $70 per person, and gentlemen are asked to wear a jacket and tie. Dinner will consist of prime rib, chicken marsala, salad, potato, vegetable and Marine Birthday cake. Tickets can be purchased by emailing Commandant@MCL887.org, or calling 928-279-5807 or 928-897-0953. Reservations are required.

The event begins with cocktails at 5:30 p.m., and the Presentation of Colors by the Kingman Young Marines at 6:15 p.m. Next is the commandant’s message, followed by a 6:30 p.m. cake ceremony and a buffet-style dinner beginning at 7 p.m.

The United States Marine Corps was founded on Nov. 10, 1776.