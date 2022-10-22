New facilities dedicated at VFW for challenged kids

KINGMAN – MIKID, the Valley’s largest Family-Run Organization serving children and families with behavioral health challenges, held a community celebration to dedicate its new outdoor facilities built with help from VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Post 10386 of Kingman.

“This community event was held on National VFW Day, Sept. 29, at the Kingman MIKID facility. Family fun and BBQ-style refreshments were provided.

In addition to recognizing National VFW Day, MIKID hosted the event to thank VFW Post 10386 for a generous donation in November of 2020. Post 10386 gave $20,000 to the organization, who used the money to build a basketball court and a large shade awning at their Kingman facility.

MIKID provides mental health and support services to more than 150 children and families every month at its Kingman facility, which is one of eight locations across the state.

“We are so grateful to the VFW,” said MIKID CEO Jeff Kazmierczak. “This outdoor recreation area is so important to the children and families that we serve. It is vital for children to be able to participate regularly in sports and to play outdoors. The sports court and shade awning will provide the ability for our kids to enjoy the outdoors with protection from the sun.”

“I absolutely love what this organization does for the children and families of our community,” said Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop, who attended the event.

“It’s so important that we continue to support these types of services that support our youth and families.” Lance Bowen from VFW Post 10386 said. “It’s great to see the impact that our contribution has made, and we are proud to be a supporter of MIKID.”

MIKID provides support, education, and skill development to families and their children, youth, and young adults who are experiencing mental health and behavior challenges.

Services include one-on-one family support, peer support, health promotion, support groups, training and education, individual and community-based living skills, respite, and connecting families and individuals with support in the community.