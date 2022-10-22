Obituary | Dottie Ellen Loftin Keating

Our family marks Sept. 17, 2022, as the day when our dearest mother, Dottie Ellen Loftin Keating, moved on to be at the heavenly side of her late beloved husband, Ray Keating.



Our mother was born on Nov. 7, 1933 in Boston, Massachusetts to Richard C. Loftin and Ruby Garner in a family of seven children, and moved on in Palmdale/Lancaster, California peacefully in her sleep.

She was predeceased by her three sons, David, Joseph, and Frances McGrath; as well as by her first husband, Warren Frances McGrath. She is survived by her daughters, Mary, Donna, Brenda, Judith and stepdaughter Debbie. She also leaves 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was loved by her countless friends in Kingman, Arizona, where she lived and worked for many years. Her charitable work at the side of her husband at the VFW in Panorama City, California, and Kingman, noted her dedication to their members.

Our mother will be interned alongside her late husband, Ray, on Nov. 4, 2022 at an 11 a.m. graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery, 1301 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman, Arizona.